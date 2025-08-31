Jackie Buntan wants to reach legendary status: “That's I think every athlete's goal”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States wants to go down as one of the best to ever do it when it’s all said and done.

Buntan has the chance to inch towards that goal next weekend when she competes for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title and a chance to join the rare champ-champ club with two golden belts.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Buntan shared her thoughts on achieving legendary status.

The Filipina-American superstar stated:

"My goal is just to go as hard as possible while I still can, and everything lines up as I do that. So in terms of being a legend, yeah, that's I think every athlete's goal, but I think that's also up to the audience, up to the fan base, right? But so far, I have a great following, and it's nothing but love and support. So yeah, I always feel backed."

Check out the full interview below:

Needless to say, Buntan is one of the most talented fighters in the world today, and winning a second world title will cement her legacy in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Jackie Buntan back in action.

Jackie Buntan draws dangerous Austrian Stella Hemetsberger in main event at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

Jackie Buntan can’t wait to scrap and go for her second golden strap when she takes on Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

The two square off in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

