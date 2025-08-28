Jackie Buntan relishes opportunity to join rare champ-champ club: "I am extremely excited about it"

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan finds herself one victory away from becoming the latest member of superstars who have claimed two-sport glory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Her mission gets underway next Friday, September 5, when she takes on Austrian heavy hitter Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. Their fight headlines the organization's latest American primetime card, ONE Fight Night 35, inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of her return, the Boxing Works athlete shared her enthusiasm to get another shot at the gold and capture her second world title in the promotion.

"I am extremely excited about it. I don't think there's any other word to describe it but that, you know? It's a rare chance to go for two-sport world gold. So yeah."

Buntan brings a 27-6 resume into this fight, which will mark her first appearance inside the Circle this year. As for Hemetsberger, the RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club affiliate makes her main roster debut after racking up a 3-0 run on ONE Friday Fights.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card for free.

Watch Jackie Buntan's full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Jackie Buntan reflects on Anissa Meksen world title victory

Ahead of her shot at two-sport glory, Jackie Buntan relived her triumph over multi-time striking world champion Anissa Meksen at ONE 169 in November last year.

The Boxing Works standout dished out a five-round clinic to topple the French-Algerian megastar en route to the first world title of her career, a moment she describes as the most significant triumph of her career.

"Every fight I take, I always envision that fight going my way, me coming out victorious. You know, I've mentioned it in the past, but I've definitely known Anissa Meksen. I remember her way before Glory. I remember her career in Glory. You know, I was like in high school, I think, when she was competing in Glory. So, it was a tall order, but as cliché as it may sound, in order to be the best, you have to beat the best," the Filipino-American athlete continued in the same interview.

Could she add another massive world title triumph in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35?

