Jackie Buntan on Anissa Meksen victory: “To be the best, you have to beat the best”

Reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the Philippines and the United States looked back on her historic victory over legendary French-Algerian striker Anissa Meksen late last year.

The Filipina-American superstar captured the inaugural strawweight kickboxing strap with a dominant five-round performance against Meksen, showcasing her technical superiority over one of kickboxing's most accomplished athletes.

Buntan says her victory over ‘C18’ was the defining moment of her career, and she still can’t believe she was able to do it. The 28-year-old told South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, you know, every fight I take, I always envision that fight going my way, me coming out victorious. You know, I've mentioned it in the past, but I've definitely known Anissa Meksen. I remember her way before Glory. I remember her career in Glory. You know, I was like in high school, I think, when she was competing in Glory. So, it was a tall order, but as cliché as it may sound, in order to be the best, you have to beat the best."

Check out the full interview below:

Buntan is ready to make history when she returns to action next weekend, as she vies for champ-champ status in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Jackie Buntan set to face Stella Hemetsberger for vacant Muay Thai strap at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan can’t wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring to make history, once again.

The 28-year-old will face dangerous Austrian Stella Hemetsberger in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

At stake is the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title, left behind by former champion Smilla Sundell.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

