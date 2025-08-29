Jackie Buntan reveals she tried to break into Hollywood to be a stuntwoman: “I had my fair share of chances”

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan said she briefly tried being a stuntwoman in Hollywood. Being a martial artist, however, was something too ingrained in her, rendering a career in showbusiness not feasible for now.

It happened last year just as she was also competing in ONE Championship for the fourth year. She said she had fun doing stunt work but found herself still gravitating towards her career as a professional fighter.

She spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing:

"That'd (a career in Hollywood) be actually really awesome. I had my fair share of chances to try some stunt work last year. Like very minimal stunt work. Nothing serious. It was actually a whole lot of fun. But it is so different from training martial arts. You know, martial arts you're going 110 percent whereas the stunt work, you're probably not even going 50 percent."

Watch the interview below:

While she was doing some stunt work, 2024 turned out to be a breakthrough year for Buntan in ONE Championship as she realized her goal of becoming a world champion. The Boxing Works standout claimed the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title by defeating by unanimous decision French-Algerian fighter Anissa Meksen in their championship match in November.

It is something Jackie Buntan looks to build on when she returns to action on Sept. 5 at ONE Fight Night 35. In the marquee event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, she will try to add the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai gold to her collection against streaking Austrian striker Stella Hemetsberger.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jackie Buntan willing to take on all-comers for her world title

Jackie Buntan said she welcomes any opponent who dares to challenge her for her kickboxing world title.

She made it known in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting that she is fully aware that she now has a bigger target on her back as world champion but that it does not worry her that much.

The 28-year-old Filipino-American fighter said:

"To be honest, having a target on my back, being world champion doesn't make any difference. I mean, obviously there's that factor of I want to keep this belt. That's, you know, that's the plan. That's the goal."

In five years competing in ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan has established a reputation of always being ready to bring the thunder each time she competes. It has resulted in a stellar 7-1 record to date in the "Home of Martial Arts" as well as becoming a world champion.

