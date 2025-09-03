  • home icon
Jackie Buntan says her victories in the ring helped ease her father's worries about her fighting career

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:05 GMT
Filipino-American superstar Jackie Buntan. [Image: ONE Championship]
Filipino-American superstar Jackie Buntan. [Image: ONE Championship]

Jackie Buntan has revealed how her consistent success in competition gradually transformed her father's initial concerns into pride and confidence in her chosen career path.

The reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion reflected on her relationship with her late father ahead of her pursuit of two-sport world championship status against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 35.

"We're Filipino. The biggest love language is food. He'd always make sure I was eating. If I visited him, he tried to feed me food. I know those were big things for him, that he was watching out and that he cared for me," the Boxing Works athlete told ONE Championship.
"But apparently, as I progressed in my career, the more he sat back and relaxed. In his head, he's like, 'Okay, she's pretty good, she keeps winning, and maybe I don't have to be so worried.'"

The Filipino-American warrior's understanding of her father's gradual acceptance reflects how consistent performance can transform parental anxiety into supportive confidence over time.

Her pursuit of excellence continues inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

Jackie Buntan's championship opportunity against Hemetsberger represents a chance to honor her father's memory while capturing the two-sport glory that would validate his eventual confidence in her abilities.

North American fans with a subscription can watch this historic title fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35, live in U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Jackie Buntan admits she's yet to fully evolve as a fighter

Jackie Buntan has looked near-unstoppable throughout her journey on the global stage of ONE Championship, picking up seven wins from eight outings.

That said, the Californian believes fans have yet to see her at her very best.

In the same interview with the organization, the strawweight kickboxing queen promised to bring an upgraded version of herself as she seeks to complete two-sport glory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"Every time I'm in there, I continue to evolve. I'm able to showcase that in each fight. I just want to be able to do it better and better each time. So, for this fight, it's the same. Just evolution," the 28-year-old added.

Looking to cancel her big dreams on the showcase is Hemetsberger, who rides a perfect 3-0 run under the ONE Friday Fights series.

