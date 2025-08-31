Jackie Buntan wants to capitalize on her time at the top: “I'm just trying to get absolutely everything I can out of this sport”

Reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the Philippines and the United States is focusing on maximizing every opportunity during her championship reign as she prepares for her historic two-sport world title bid.

Ad

The Filipina-American superstar will attempt to join the rare champ-champ club when she faces Austrian opponent Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.

Ad

Trending

Buntan's upcoming bout represents a career-defining moment that could elevate her status among the elite multi-sport champions in ONE Championship.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Having already captured the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title with her dominant victory over legendary striker Anissa Meksen earlier this year, the 28-year-old understands she has to make the most of her time at the upper echelon of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Buntan told South China Morning Post:

Ad

"I know well in my heart that I'm just trying to get absolutely everything I can out of this sport. You know, we're not able to do this forever."

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger will take place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Ad

Jackie Buntan plans on keeping the belt over her shoulders

Jackie Buntan is confident she will keep the ONE world title over her shoulders when ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video is all done. The 28-year-old says being the champ has not changed her mindset.

She told the South China Morning Post:

“To be honest, having a target on my back, being world champion doesn't make any difference. I mean, obviously there's that factor of I want to keep this belt. That's, you know, that's the plan. That's the goal.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Jackie Buntan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.