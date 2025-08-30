Jackie Buntan excited for more challenges in ONE Championship: “It definitely adds fuel to my tank”

After becoming the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion, Jackie Buntan is hungry for more gold.

Ad

The 28-year-old Filipino-American will get a well-deserved shot at two-sport glory in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

On Sept. 5, Buntan will slug it out with Austria’s Stella Hemetsberger in the storied halls of ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the vacant ONE strawweight Muay Thai throne.

Despite achieving her longtime goal of becoming champion, Buntan remains motivated for greater achievements.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Boxing Works star pupil shared in her pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"I wouldn't say it makes it easier, but it definitely adds more fuel in my tank. You know, I'm definitely not settled. I'm definitely not satisfied. I got the big one out of the way, the first world title in the strawweight [kickboxing] division, and again doing it against a legend. That's amazing.”

Ad

Jackie Buntan continued:

“But what's next? You know, I've fallen guilty of that, of achieving success and then thinking of what's next. But that's the reality of it. So, it definitely adds fuel to my tank.”

North American fans can watch this epic world title fight live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Ad

Jackie Buntan on the euphoric feeling of becoming world champion

Jackie Buntan's road to 26 pounds of gold was filled with challenges and heartbreak.

But after climbing a once seemingly unscalable mountain, the Filipino-American warrior claimed all the hardships were worth it.

The ONE strawweight kickboxing queen explained to SCMP:

"Oh, it meant the world to me. You know, I am a big believer in trusting my timing and just everything that led up to that, like, you know, doing it against a legend like Anissa Meksen."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.