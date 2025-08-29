Jackie Buntan on making history as ONE’s first female strawweight kickboxing champion: “It meant the world to me”

Inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is ready for her shot at two-sport supremacy.

The Filipina-American striker will headline ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Sept. 5 against Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Before her date with destiny at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Buntan reminisced about her history-making moment when she captured kickboxing gold over one of the most iconic female strikers in the game, Anissa Meksen, at ONE 169.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Jackie Buntan expressed the emotional significance of her triumph.

"Oh, it meant the world to me. You know, I am a big believer in trusting my timing and just everything that led up to that, like, you know, doing it against a legend like Anissa Meksen," she said.

Watch the full interview:

Jackie Buntan is the epitome of resilience and the power of never giving up on one’s dreams.

The Boxing Works representative suffered a setback in her first world title bid back in 2022.

Instead of being disheartened, Buntan picked up the pieces and climbed her way back for the greatest achievement of her professional career thus far.

At ONE Fight Night 35, Buntan wants to add another massive feather in her growing legacy.

Jackie Buntan on being on the cusp of two-sport supremacy

Jackie Buntan is on an endless pursuit of greatness and is excited to see how far she can go. The opportunity to win a second belt in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' is something she's worked hard for her entire career.

In the same interview with SCMP, the Filipina-American superstar revealed her burning desire to keep pushing her limits.

"I never shied away from a challenge. I think every fight I've had in ONE Championship has been a challenge. So, it's nothing new to me."

North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 35 live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

