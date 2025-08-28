Jackie Buntan on having a huge target on her back now as world champ: “Doesn't make any difference”

  • home icon
By Mike Murillo
Modified Aug 28, 2025 09:46 GMT
ONE champion Jackie Buntan expresses readiness against those who dare to challenge her. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan is fully aware that she has a huge target on her back now that she is the ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion. She, however, is not really bothered by it and instead expressed readiness to take on all-comers.

The 28-year-old Boxing Works standout added her name to the roster of ONE Championship titleholders when she won the inaugural strawweight kickboxing world title in her last match in November 2024. She defeated veteran Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen by unanimous decision.

In a conversation with the South China Morning Post, Buntan spoke about life being a ONE world champion and how she is approaching it, saying:

"To be honest, having a target on my back, being world champion doesn't make any difference. I mean, obviously there's that factor of I want to keep this belt. That's, you know, that's the plan. That's the goal."
Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Jackie Buntan has steadily established herself as one of the strikers of note in the strawweight class since making his ONE Championship debut in February 2021. To date, she has compiled an impressive 7-1 record in the promotion.

Jackie Buntan shoots for another world title in next fight

Jackie Buntan seeks to further pad her ONE Championship success when she shoots for another world title in her next match.

The Southern Californian will vie for the currently vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on Sept. 5 at ONE Fight Night 35. She is up against Austrian Stella Hemetsbreger in the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be her second attempt at the strawweight Muay Thai gold after falling short in her initial bid for it in April 2022, when she lost by decision to Smilla Sundell of Sweden.

Out to clip Jackie Buntan's two-sport glory push is Hemetsberger, who has been undefeated in three matches so far in ONE Championship. Her latest victory came in April when she knocked out in the first round Polish-Swede opponent Vanessa Romanowski.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

