Jackie Buntan has always been willing to face the biggest tests in her career: “I never shied away from a challenge”

American-Filipino striking specialist Jackie Buntan has never once backed down from a tough fight. Ahead of her next challenge in ONE Championship, she doubled down on her decision to test herself against anyone, anytime.

The reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion will swap the larger mitts for the promotion's four-ounce gloves inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5.

She takes on Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

"I never shied away from a challenge. I think every fight I've had in ONE Championship has been a challenge. So, it's nothing new to me," she told the South China Morning Post via an online interview, before adding what it would mean to become a two-sport world champion.

"But yeah, I think winning that world title was amazing, but to do it against somebody so high caliber, that just, you know, was able to seal the deal for me."

This matchup presents the California resident a second chance at the Muay Thai belt, slightly over three years since she went down to Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 during their scrap for the inaugural crown.

Since then, the American-Filipino has accumulated a four-fight winning streak against Amber Kitchen, Diandra Martin, Martine Michieletto, and Anissa Meksen.

Watch Jackie Buntan's full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Stella Hemetsberger predicts an all-out brawl alongside Jackie Buntan

Standing across from Jackie Buntan inside the hallowed grounds of the Mecca of Muay Thai is none other than Stella Hemetsberger, who has steamrolled past all three of her assignments under the promotional banner.

The RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club affiliate dreams of becoming the first Austrian fighter to hoist a ONE world title. However, she expects to be pushed to the limit against Buntan.

"I know it's going to be a very good fight. I think we somewhat have similar styles, and whichever way it goes, this one is going to be an exciting fight to watch," Hemetsberger shared in a separate interview with the promotion.

Their showdown headlines ONE Fight Night 35. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card for free.

