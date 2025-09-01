“I continue to evolve” - Jackie Buntan says she has not yet reached her peak potential

Filipina-American ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan believes she has yet to reach her full fighting potential.

The 28-year-old Bay area resident is getting ready to showcase her improved style when she takes on Austrian dynamo Stella Hemetsberger in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend.

Under the guidance of iconic kickboxing coach Bryan Popejoy at Boxing Works in California, Buntan hones her skills in the gym day in and day out, and she plans on leaving everything in the ring on fight night.

The Filipina-American told the South China Morning Post:

“I feel every time I’m in there, I continue to evolve. I'm able to showcase that in each fight. I just want to be able to do it better and better each time. So, for this fight, it’s the same. Just evolution.”

When she’s on point, Buntan is one of the most dominant fighters in the world’s largest martial arts organization. And if she continues to get better, there’s absolutely no stopping her.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Jackie Buntan ‘definitely not satisfied’ with what she has accomplished just yet

Filipina-American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan has achieved what many her age only ever dream of. But the 28-year-old says she’s far from done and still has a plethora of goals to accomplish before all is said and done.

She told the South China Morning Post:

"I wouldn't say it makes it easier, but it definitely adds more fuel in my tank. You know, I'm definitely not settled. I'm definitely not satisfied. I got the big one out of the way, the first world title in the strawweight [kickboxing] division, and again doing it against a legend. That's amazing.”

