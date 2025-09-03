Jackie Buntan on opening up about losing father: “There’s certain parts of my life I don’t share”

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan has always maintained privacy around her personal life.However, the 28-year-old Filipino-American superstar chose to share her father's battle with cancer to help others facing similar struggles.Shortly after capturing the inaugural kickboxing gold with her career-defining victory over legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE 169, the Boxing Works representative overcame a family tragedy.Her doting father succumbed to his two-year cancer battle around the time Buntan was pursuing her professional goals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to ONE Championship about her choice to open up publicly, Buntan explained the importance of helping others through shared experiences.&quot;At that time, it was important for me. My father was dealing with that cancer battle for pretty much two years. Close people around me knew. There's certain parts of my life I don't share. We all do private stuff, but so many people have experienced [losing a loved one].”Jackie Buntan continued:“It was important to share it, so other people who've had similar journeys or are experiencing it know that they're not alone. Anybody in any walk of life can experience this, unfortunately. I know there are fans, people who follow me, who have that same experience that I had.”Carrying the memory of her father, the California native now prepares for her next challenge. Buntan will face Austrian striker Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 35 on September 5, aiming for rare two-sport glory.Jackie Buntan says tough road makes her accomplishments sweeterJackie Buntan has never taken the easy road in both her personal and professional life. To capture 26 pounds of gold, the 28-year-old had to beat the legendary Anissa Meksen.Now, she's going up against the surging Hemetsberger, who has won all three of her matches in ONE.The strawweight kickboxing queen said in a South China Morning Post interview:&quot;I wouldn't say it makes it easier, but it definitely adds more fuel in my tank. You know, I'm definitely not settled. I'm definitely not satisfied. I got the big one out of the way, the first world title in the strawweight [kickboxing] division, and again doing it against a legend. That's amazing.”North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 35 live in US Primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription