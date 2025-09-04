  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jackie Buntan confident in beating Stella Hemetsberger but holds out on prediction: “I see myself being victorious”

Jackie Buntan confident in beating Stella Hemetsberger but holds out on prediction: “I see myself being victorious”

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:34 GMT
Jackie Buntan says she will beat Stella Hemetsberger but is not issuing any prediction. -- Photos from ONE Championship
Jackie Buntan says she will beat Stella Hemetsberger but is not issuing any prediction. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan is confident in beating Austrian fighter Stella Hemetsberger in their slated title clash this week. She, however, is not issuing any prediction, choosing instead to let her actions speak for themselves.

Ad

The two world-class strikers headline ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They will dispute the currently vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Buntan is going for history as a two-sport world champion with a victory, adding the Muay Thai gold to the strawweight kickboxing championship belt she already holds.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA in line with ONE Fight Night 35, the 28-year-old Boxing Works representative shared she sees herself getting the better of Hemetsberger in their title showdown but is holding out on how she intends to do it on fight night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jackie Buntan said:

"I never give a prediction, because anything can happen in there. Of course, I see myself being victorious, being on top. I see myself being a better fighter in there, period."
Ad

ONE Fight Night 35 will mark the second time that Jackie Buntan is making a go at the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. In April 2022, she vied for the then-inaugural belt but fell short, losing by decision to Smilla Sundell of Sweden.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger live in U.S. primetime.

Jackie Buntan not underestimating Stella Hemetsberger

While she is confident in handling herself against Stella Hemetsberger, Jackie Buntan is in no way underestimating her opponent, especially since the Austrian is backed by a formidable team, which includes ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Ad

She highlighted it in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, relaying that Hemetsberger's game will only benefit from the people she is surrounded with at camp.

Jackie Buntan said:

"I'm sure it's [training with the likes of Rodrigues] prepared her well. It's a good gym. She has great training partners, and that's what makes a good fight, is two athletes who have put in good work with a good training camp, and good coaches and training partners. I think that's going to showcase come fight night."

Like Rodrigues, Hemetsberger is training at Phuket Fight Club, further enhancing her professional career. She has an 8-2 record, going 3-0 in her ONE Championship campaign so far.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications