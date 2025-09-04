Jackie Buntan confident in beating Stella Hemetsberger but holds out on prediction: “I see myself being victorious”

Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan is confident in beating Austrian fighter Stella Hemetsberger in their slated title clash this week. She, however, is not issuing any prediction, choosing instead to let her actions speak for themselves.The two world-class strikers headline ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They will dispute the currently vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.Buntan is going for history as a two-sport world champion with a victory, adding the Muay Thai gold to the strawweight kickboxing championship belt she already holds.In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA in line with ONE Fight Night 35, the 28-year-old Boxing Works representative shared she sees herself getting the better of Hemetsberger in their title showdown but is holding out on how she intends to do it on fight night.Jackie Buntan said:&quot;I never give a prediction, because anything can happen in there. Of course, I see myself being victorious, being on top. I see myself being a better fighter in there, period.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Fight Night 35 will mark the second time that Jackie Buntan is making a go at the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. In April 2022, she vied for the then-inaugural belt but fell short, losing by decision to Smilla Sundell of Sweden.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger live in U.S. primetime.Jackie Buntan not underestimating Stella HemetsbergerWhile she is confident in handling herself against Stella Hemetsberger, Jackie Buntan is in no way underestimating her opponent, especially since the Austrian is backed by a formidable team, which includes ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.She highlighted it in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, relaying that Hemetsberger's game will only benefit from the people she is surrounded with at camp.Jackie Buntan said:&quot;I'm sure it's [training with the likes of Rodrigues] prepared her well. It's a good gym. She has great training partners, and that's what makes a good fight, is two athletes who have put in good work with a good training camp, and good coaches and training partners. I think that's going to showcase come fight night.&quot;Like Rodrigues, Hemetsberger is training at Phuket Fight Club, further enhancing her professional career. She has an 8-2 record, going 3-0 in her ONE Championship campaign so far.