"I'm confident in my ability" - Jackie Buntan says she is ready to leave Lumpinee Stadium with her gold in tow

Jackie Buntan isn't letting the magnitude of her historic two-sport championship opportunity shake her confidence as she prepares to face Austrian challenger Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai gold this Friday, Sept. 5.

The reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion has her sights set on joining the exclusive club of two-division titleholders when she steps into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Fight Night 35.

"While I'm impressed by Stella, just like every fight I take, like any other athlete, they're confident they're going in there to win. And I'm confident in my ability. I'm confident in everything firing as an athlete for me," Jackie Buntan told the South China Morning Post in a pre-fight interview.

That unwavering self-belief has carried Buntan through every challenge of her ONE Championship career, from facing elite kickboxing competition to now pursuing two-sport supremacy in the birthplace of Muay Thai.

Can Jackie Buntan add Muay Thai gold to her kickboxing crown and cement her legacy as one of ONE Championship's greatest two-sport athletes, or will Hemetsberger's hunger and Austrian grit upset the championship applecart?

North American fight fans can catch this historic world title fight, which headlines ONE Fight Night 35, live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch her full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Jackie Buntan vs. Stella Hemetsberger is one of many Muay Thai slugfests lined up for ONE Fight Night 35

Before Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger collide for the vacant Muay Thai crown, ONE Fight Night 35 will provide fight fans with an additional three must-watch 'Art of Eight Limbs' matchups.

In the co-main event, No.2-ranked Bampara Kouyate and No.3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn cross paths in a featherweight joust that has major world title implications.

Before that, Thai destroyer Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon returns to the global stage in search of a fourth consecutive win against Russian hard-hitter Dmitrii Kovtun. Their clash takes place at bantamweight.

Lower on the card, teenage knockout machine Johan Ghazali returns to put his two-match skid to bed. The 18-year-old Malaysian-American star locks horns with Moroccan standout Zakaria El Jamari.

