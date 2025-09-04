Jackie Buntan is ready for whatever Stella Hemetsberger brings at ONE Fight Night 35: "Anything could happen in there"

American-Filipino striking specialist Jackie Buntan has left no stone unturned in her bid to capture a second world title in ONE Championship.In her last outing, the Boxing Works affiliate put on a fierce display in the attacking and defensive departments to overcome multi-time world champion Anissa Meksen in Bangkok, Thailand, thus laying her hands on the ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title.At ONE Fight Night 35, Buntan has a chance to have another gold wrapped around her waist as she takes on Stella Hemetsberger in the main event for the vacant strawweight Muay Thai world title. A win will make the striking specialist a two-sport world champion.Ahead of the contest, Jackie Buntan told Sportskeeda MMA that she's prepared for all kinds of scenarios against the Austrian slugger, who makes her main roster debut when their clash gets underway inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday, Sept. 5.&quot;It's hard to say. This time, she has two more rounds of work to do. So it's hard to tell,&quot; the 28-year-old Californian shared.&quot;There have been fights where I think the girls are going to come out heavy and strong, but it's the opposite, and vice versa. So anything could happen in there. Whatever she does, though, I'm going to be ready for it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackie Buntan grateful to have Janet Todd by her side ahead of ONE Fight Night 35Jackie Buntan heads into this showdown training as per usual alongside former ONE two-sport world champion Janet Todd.&quot;She's been my main training partner for this camp. Actually, she's still in the gym and she's retired, but she's still in there every night training. I've been super lucky, super blessed, to have her as my training partner still,&quot; Buntan told ONE Championship in a separate interview.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime for free, this Friday, Sept. 5.