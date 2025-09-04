  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I've been super lucky” - Jackie Buntan thankful to keep former ONE champ Janet Todd as main training partner

“I've been super lucky” - Jackie Buntan thankful to keep former ONE champ Janet Todd as main training partner

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 04, 2025 05:57 GMT
Janet Todd (L) and Jackie Buntan (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Janet Todd (L) and Jackie Buntan (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is leaning on her constant sparring partner and dear friend in her quest for two-sport supremacy.

Ad

The 28-year-old Filipino-American is once again training with the legendary Janet Todd over at Boxing Works in Southern California for her main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

On September 5, live in US Primetime, Buntan will battle Austrian striker Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Todd, a former two-sport ONE world champion, retired from competition last year. Still, ‘JT’ continues to train and provide invaluable wisdom and experience for her protege, Buntan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"She's been my main training partner for this camp. Actually, she's still in the gym and she's retired, but she's still in there every night training,” Jackie Buntan revealed in a ONE Championship interview.
“So I've been super lucky, super blessed, to have her as my training partner still.”
Ad

Jackie Buntan captured the inaugural kickboxing gold with her career-defining victory over legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE 169. Now she aims for rare two-sport glory against the red-hot Austrian, who has gone 3-0 in the home of martial arts.

Armed with the lessons she learned from Todd, Buntan is confident of making history once more at ONE Fight Night 35.

Jackie Buntan says Muay Thai return after kickboxing stint won't be an issue

Jackie Buntan went on to kickboxing to achieve glory.

Ad

After accomplishing her mission, the Filipino-American striker will return to 'The Art of Eight Limbs' more motivated than ever.

The strawweight kickboxing queen told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Stella's an all-around great athlete. She has good striking, good inside work in the clinch. But coming off a kickboxing fight is really just putting back those four-ounce gloves and utilizing my elbows and clinch again."

North American fans can watch this epic world title fight live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications