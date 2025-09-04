“I've been super lucky” - Jackie Buntan thankful to keep former ONE champ Janet Todd as main training partner

Reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is leaning on her constant sparring partner and dear friend in her quest for two-sport supremacy.The 28-year-old Filipino-American is once again training with the legendary Janet Todd over at Boxing Works in Southern California for her main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.On September 5, live in US Primetime, Buntan will battle Austrian striker Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Todd, a former two-sport ONE world champion, retired from competition last year. Still, ‘JT’ continues to train and provide invaluable wisdom and experience for her protege, Buntan.&quot;She's been my main training partner for this camp. Actually, she's still in the gym and she's retired, but she's still in there every night training,” Jackie Buntan revealed in a ONE Championship interview.“So I've been super lucky, super blessed, to have her as my training partner still.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackie Buntan captured the inaugural kickboxing gold with her career-defining victory over legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE 169. Now she aims for rare two-sport glory against the red-hot Austrian, who has gone 3-0 in the home of martial arts.Armed with the lessons she learned from Todd, Buntan is confident of making history once more at ONE Fight Night 35.Jackie Buntan says Muay Thai return after kickboxing stint won't be an issueJackie Buntan went on to kickboxing to achieve glory.After accomplishing her mission, the Filipino-American striker will return to 'The Art of Eight Limbs' more motivated than ever.The strawweight kickboxing queen told Sportskeeda MMA:&quot;Stella's an all-around great athlete. She has good striking, good inside work in the clinch. But coming off a kickboxing fight is really just putting back those four-ounce gloves and utilizing my elbows and clinch again.&quot;North American fans can watch this epic world title fight live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription