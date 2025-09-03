  • home icon
  • Jackie Buntan says father realized she was "a star" after appearance on major Philippine TV station ABS-CBN

Jackie Buntan says father realized she was "a star" after appearance on major Philippine TV station ABS-CBN

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:03 GMT
Jackie Buntan - Photo by ONE Championship
Jackie Buntan [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines revealed the moment her father truly accepted his daughter’s career as a professional fighter.

It’s every father’s worst nightmare for his daughter to get hurt with anything, let alone in fighting. So, when Buntan decided to compete professionally in Muay Thai, it was tough to accept, to say the least.

It wasn’t until Buntan appeared on major Philippine TV network ABS-CBN that her father had finally come to understand her rising superstardom.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Buntan shared how her father's perspective changed after seeing mainstream coverage.

The Filipina-American told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"I fought 'Wondergirl', and that was blowing up everywhere, especially on ABS-CBN, which is a big news channel out in the Philippines. For me, it was like, 'Oh my God, this is big. I'm in ONE.' But for him, he's like, 'Oh, my God, I saw you on ABS-CBN, this news channel in the Philippines.' That's when he realized: She's a star. She's big if she's important enough to be on ABS-CBN."
Buntan returns to action this weekend for a chance to make history as a double champ.

Jackie Buntan goes for Muay Thai gold against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

Jackie Buntan will attempt to join the rare champ-champ club this weekend when she takes on Austrian star Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The two face off in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

