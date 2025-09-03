Jackie Buntan says father realized she was "a star" after appearance on major Philippine TV station ABS-CBN

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines revealed the moment her father truly accepted his daughter’s career as a professional fighter.It’s every father’s worst nightmare for his daughter to get hurt with anything, let alone in fighting. So, when Buntan decided to compete professionally in Muay Thai, it was tough to accept, to say the least.It wasn’t until Buntan appeared on major Philippine TV network ABS-CBN that her father had finally come to understand her rising superstardom.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Buntan shared how her father's perspective changed after seeing mainstream coverage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Filipina-American told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;I fought 'Wondergirl', and that was blowing up everywhere, especially on ABS-CBN, which is a big news channel out in the Philippines. For me, it was like, 'Oh my God, this is big. I'm in ONE.' But for him, he's like, 'Oh, my God, I saw you on ABS-CBN, this news channel in the Philippines.' That's when he realized: She's a star. She's big if she's important enough to be on ABS-CBN.&quot;Buntan returns to action this weekend for a chance to make history as a double champ.Jackie Buntan goes for Muay Thai gold against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime VideoJackie Buntan will attempt to join the rare champ-champ club this weekend when she takes on Austrian star Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.The two face off in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jackie Buntan’s next fight.