Stella Hemetsberger raves about camp at Phuket Fight Club: “The high-level training in Thailand definitely helps”

ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai contender Stella Hemetsberger credits her split training time in Austria and Thailand for her unprecedented rise in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.The 26-year-old striker is one win away from claiming the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai throne if she can vanquish Jackie Buntan in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Sept. 5, live in U.S. primetime.Hemetsberger, who hails from Salzburg, initially trained under coach Roland Schwarz at RS-Gym in Austria before completing her preparations at the renowned Phuket Fight Club in Thailand.This dual-location approach has allowed the Austrian star to blend European technical foundations with traditional Thai Muay Thai elements. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview ahead of her world title opportunity:&quot;I think you can learn different things from each place and gym, and it gives you the opportunity to pick up what works best for you. I learned all the fundamentals back home, but the high-level training in Thailand definitely helps me improve day by day.&quot;ONE Fight Night 35 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.Stella Hemetsberger laser-focused on realizing championship aspirationsIt's now or never for Stella Hemetsberger as she looks to capitalize on the most important fight of her career.After earning a six-figure contract with the promotion, the 26-year-old will look to achieve a new milestone by defeating the credentialed Buntan and become Austria's first ONE world champion.&quot;I am taking every fight I have very seriously, preparation-wise, and I work hard to put on a good performance in the ring,&quot; she told Sportskeeda.&quot;For this fight, I have basically focused all my life on preparation and getting in the best shape I can possibly be. There is only one goal right now.”