  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stella Hemetsberger raves about camp at Phuket Fight Club: “The high-level training in Thailand definitely helps”

Stella Hemetsberger raves about camp at Phuket Fight Club: “The high-level training in Thailand definitely helps”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 05, 2025 03:11 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger | Image credit: ONE Championship
Stella Hemetsberger [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai contender Stella Hemetsberger credits her split training time in Austria and Thailand for her unprecedented rise in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

Ad

The 26-year-old striker is one win away from claiming the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai throne if she can vanquish Jackie Buntan in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Sept. 5, live in U.S. primetime.

Hemetsberger, who hails from Salzburg, initially trained under coach Roland Schwarz at RS-Gym in Austria before completing her preparations at the renowned Phuket Fight Club in Thailand.

This dual-location approach has allowed the Austrian star to blend European technical foundations with traditional Thai Muay Thai elements.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

She told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview ahead of her world title opportunity:

"I think you can learn different things from each place and gym, and it gives you the opportunity to pick up what works best for you. I learned all the fundamentals back home, but the high-level training in Thailand definitely helps me improve day by day."
Ad

ONE Fight Night 35 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Stella Hemetsberger laser-focused on realizing championship aspirations

It's now or never for Stella Hemetsberger as she looks to capitalize on the most important fight of her career.

After earning a six-figure contract with the promotion, the 26-year-old will look to achieve a new milestone by defeating the credentialed Buntan and become Austria's first ONE world champion.

Ad
"I am taking every fight I have very seriously, preparation-wise, and I work hard to put on a good performance in the ring," she told Sportskeeda.
"For this fight, I have basically focused all my life on preparation and getting in the best shape I can possibly be. There is only one goal right now.”
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications