Stella Hemetsberger laser focused on achieving world championship status: “There is only one goal right now”

Stella Hemetsberger of Austria has developed tunnel vision ahead of the biggest opportunity of her career.The 26-year-old firecracker will headline ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video alongside Jackie Buntan for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5.In order to deny the reigning women's strawweight kickboxing world champion’s two-sport aspirations, the underdog Hemetsberger emphasized her singular focus on the task at hand.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:&quot;I am taking every fight I have very seriously, preparation-wise, and I work hard to put on a good performance in the ring. For this fight, I have basically focused all my life on preparation and getting in the best shape I can possibly be. There is only one goal right now.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger earned this chance of a lifetime through her remarkable showing in the ONE Friday Fights series.She extended her promotional record to 3-0 with a first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski, which also secured her a six-figure contract from the home of martial arts.With momentum on her side, Hemetsberger is aiming to continue her inspiring story with a legacy-defying victory over Buntan.Stella Hemetsberger says she's ready for the limelightThe bright lights of the global stage can prove too overwhelming for most fighters.But Stella Hemetsberger will enter her first main event billing with the utmost confidence, built from the hard work she put in to hone her craft. The Austrian striker told Sportskeeda:&quot;This is a very big fight, but I am looking at it as every fight - doing everything I can in preparation, to be ready and trust in all the hard work we have put in.&quot;North American fans can watch this epic women's world title fight live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.