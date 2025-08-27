  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stella Hemetsberger honored to be headlining ONE Fight Night 35 with world title on the line: "It is a dream coming true"

Stella Hemetsberger honored to be headlining ONE Fight Night 35 with world title on the line: "It is a dream coming true"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 27, 2025 16:39 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger (pictured) fights for ONE gold on September 5. [Image: ONE Championship]
Stella Hemetsberger (pictured) fights for ONE gold on September 5. [Image: ONE Championship]

The Austrian striker Stella Hemetsberger stands on the precipice of making history for her nation at ONE Fight Night 35, and she's beyond thrilled to return to action on Friday, September 5.

Ad

The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club athlete squares off against American-Filipino sensation Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Hemetsberger booked her ticket to a shot at the crown of a three-match winning run on ONE Friday Fights, capped by a first-round destruction of Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104 this past April.

Another win for the Salzburg native inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will officially make her Austria's first world champion in the organization. Though there's still plenty left to do, Stella Hemetsberger is soaking up all the positive energy ahead of a career-defining chance in Thailand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she said:

"It is a dream coming true and a great honor. All the years of hard work so far are paying off, and I will do everything I can to put on a great fight and walk out of this ring as a champion."

The stakes are not only high for Hemetsberger, of course. Her opposite number, Buntan, has a chance to claim the strawweight Muay Thai belt and add it to her strawweight kickboxing crown that she earned at ONE 169 last November.

Ad
Ad

Stella Hemetsberger credits Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as her daily inspiration

There's an old saying that goes, 'If you want to be the best, you've got to train with the best.'

For Stella Hemetsberger, who trains alongside ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues daily at Phuket Fight Club, no better quote describes the current atmosphere in her fight camp.

Ad

Since splitting her Phuket sessions besides her usual training at RS-Gym in Salzburg, Hemetsberger has been inspired by how the Brazilian champion hones her craft on the mats.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

"Ever since I came to Phuket Fight Club, just seeing Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] train has always been a motivation. I see Allycia almost every day. We meet at the gym, spend time there, and we are training partners as well."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the two female warriors throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 for free.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications