Stella Hemetsberger honored to be headlining ONE Fight Night 35 with world title on the line: "It is a dream coming true"

The Austrian striker Stella Hemetsberger stands on the precipice of making history for her nation at ONE Fight Night 35, and she's beyond thrilled to return to action on Friday, September 5.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club athlete squares off against American-Filipino sensation Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Hemetsberger booked her ticket to a shot at the crown of a three-match winning run on ONE Friday Fights, capped by a first-round destruction of Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104 this past April.Another win for the Salzburg native inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will officially make her Austria's first world champion in the organization. Though there's still plenty left to do, Stella Hemetsberger is soaking up all the positive energy ahead of a career-defining chance in Thailand.During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she said:&quot;It is a dream coming true and a great honor. All the years of hard work so far are paying off, and I will do everything I can to put on a great fight and walk out of this ring as a champion.&quot;The stakes are not only high for Hemetsberger, of course. Her opposite number, Buntan, has a chance to claim the strawweight Muay Thai belt and add it to her strawweight kickboxing crown that she earned at ONE 169 last November. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger credits Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as her daily inspirationThere's an old saying that goes, 'If you want to be the best, you've got to train with the best.'For Stella Hemetsberger, who trains alongside ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues daily at Phuket Fight Club, no better quote describes the current atmosphere in her fight camp.Since splitting her Phuket sessions besides her usual training at RS-Gym in Salzburg, Hemetsberger has been inspired by how the Brazilian champion hones her craft on the mats.In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:&quot;Ever since I came to Phuket Fight Club, just seeing Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] train has always been a motivation. I see Allycia almost every day. We meet at the gym, spend time there, and we are training partners as well.&quot;North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the two female warriors throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 for free.