Stella Hemetsberger ready to shine against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35: “This is a very big fight”

Austrian striking sensation Stella Hemetsberger is preparing for the biggest moment of her career in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 35.On Sept. 5, the 26-year-old warrior will trade heavy leather with reigning women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan.The victor of this high-stakes women’s striking showdown will leave Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium with the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger has emerged as a glowing star since joining ONE Championship's global roster.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club standout won all three of her matches in the ONE Friday Fights series and earned a well-deserved $100,000 contract for her first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski in her last outing.While proud of her unprecedented ascent, Hemetsberger knows she’ll be in for the fight of her life against the prolific Buntan.Speaking to Sportskeeda about the championship clash, Hemetsberger emphasized her unwavering commitment to her craft.&quot;This is a very big fight, but I am looking at it as every fight - doing everything I can in preparation, to be ready and trust in all the hard work we have put in,&quot; she said.Meanwhile, Buntan presents the ultimate test for the Austrian stalwart. The 28-year-old Filipino-American has compiled a 7-1 record in ONE Championship and captured kickboxing gold with her career-defining victory over legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE 169.Stella Hemetsberger relishes opportunity to win gold at Lumpinee StadiumThe prestige of competing and possibly becoming world champion in the fabled grounds of 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' is not lost on Stella Hemetsberger.In the same interview, the Austrian fan-favorite expressed how delighted she is to have the biggest fight of her career take place at Bangkok's legendary arena.&quot;It is an honor to fight in this prestigious stadium, and fighting for a ONE world title there is amazing. You can feel that the crowd there is really loving the sport as well.&quot;North American fans can watch this epic world title fight live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.