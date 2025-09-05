  • home icon
  "I will be leaving the ring as a world champion" - Stella Hemetsberger shows off major confidence ahead of Jackie Buntan title bout

“I will be leaving the ring as a world champion” - Stella Hemetsberger shows off major confidence ahead of Jackie Buntan title bout

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 05, 2025 06:15 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger | Image by ONE Championship
Stella Hemetsberger [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Destiny awaits Stella Hemetsberger of Austria, as she looks to become the first fighter from her country to become a ONE world champion.

The Salzburg native has eyes on the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in her main event showdown with Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5.

Hemetsberger, who remains perfect in three bouts in the promotion, is brimming with confidence and believes she’ll be leaving Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium with 26 pounds of gold.

The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative told Sportskeeda in her pre-event interview:

"If everything goes according to plan, we put on a great fight that everyone loves to watch, I can show the world my abilities against a top opponent, and I will be leaving the ring as a world champion with my new beautiful belt.”

Hemetsberger has utmost trust in her striking abilities, even against an established opponent like the ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing queen.

The 26-year-old is coming off a first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski that earned her a $100,000 contract and a world title shot.

Needless to say, Hemetsberger is out to deny Buntan’s quest for two-sport glory at ONE Fight Night 35.

Stella Hemetsberger says world title will be the culmination of her life's work

Stella Hemetsberger is going all in to realize her lifelong ambition.

The Austrian hotshot knows the magnitude of this moment, not just for herself but for her entire nation.

"Winning this title would just be a dream coming true. All the hard work and sacrifices will pay off. Above all, this gives me the chance to show the world my skills and abilities as a fighter," she told Sportskeeda.

North American fans can watch the full event live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

