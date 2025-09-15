“I want to do both” - Tye Ruotolo will continue MMA career alongside jiu-jitsu dominance in ONE Championship

American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo made a winning MMA debut in his most recent fight. He said it is not the end of it as he intends to compete in both mixed martial arts and jiu-jitsu under ONE Championship moving forward.The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion impressed with his maiden MMA outing at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Sept. 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He scored a second-round submission (rear-naked choke) victory over teen phenom Adrian Lee in their lightweight MMA clash.Tye Ruotolo turned heads with how confident he was with his striking game, which was rendered &quot;suspect&quot; heading into ONE Fight Night 35. He took on the challenge of Lee, successfully handling the varying looks thrown his way.The 22-year-old Atos standout broke through after catching his opponent with a double-leg takedown midway in the second round before going for the choke finish thereafter.During the interview session following his victory, Ruotolo shared his plans on his MMA journey in relation to his highly successful jiu-jitsu career, saying:&quot;I haven’t really thought that far, but I just know that I want to do both for sure. I want to keep winning in MMA. I don’t care to have a whole bunch of fights.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt ONE Fight Night 35, it was a double celebration for Tye Ruotolo as his submission win over Lee earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.Tye Ruotolo gives props to fighting heart that Adrian Lee showedWhile he convincingly defeated Adrian Lee in his last match, Tye Ruotolo still came out impressed with 'The Phenom,' particularly the courage the latter showed through the duration of their battle.19-year-old Lee was submitted by rear-naked choke by Ruotolo in the second round of their showdown at ONE Fight Night 35. Despite being subjected to immense pressure in the closing moments of the fight, Lee still fought with dogged determination.It was something that Tye Ruotolo moved to highlight in the post-fight press conference, saying:&quot;Who knows? Who knows, you know? I think that Adrian has a bright career ahead of him, and that he’s an excellent MMA fighter for sure. You know he’s part of a sick family of fighters, and I know they’re Samurais, you know? He didn’t want to tap, you know, he got slept, you know? So I know that he’s got a lot of fight in his heart. I know for sure he’ll be back.&quot;The loss at ONE Fight Night 35 was the first for Lee, younger brother of double ONE world champion Christian Lee, after winning three straight to start his ONE Championship campaign.