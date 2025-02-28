"I don't want to speak on it anymore" - Joshua Pacio has moved on from sensational Jarred Brooks victory one week after Qatar

Undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio essentially removed all doubts from critics and pundits when he scored a second-round TKO win over Jarred Brooks in their rubber match at ONE 171: Qatar last February 20 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Pacio survived all the submission attempts and grappling threats of Brooks in the opening round before turning the tables in the second frame to finish the match in incredible fashion.

However, 'The Passion' doesn't want to give any energy to please anyone with this latest triumph. He revealed this during his recent interview with The MMA Superfan, as he stated:

"I don't want to speak on it anymore. When I said 'doubt me now' in a video before, I was told I was cocky now, so I don't want to say anything anymore."

With this win, the Filipino MMA standout broke the tie in his head-to-head score with 'The Monkey God.' Pacio suffered a unanimous decision loss to Brooks in December 2022 at ONE 164.

Then, Pacio won via disqualification in their second meeting in March 2024 at ONE 166: Qatar to get one back.

Joshua Pacio believes he hasn't reached his full potential yet after win against Jarred Brooks

The Lions Nation MMA representative is not fully satisfied with this win over Brooks, and he thinks that he still has a bigger upside before reaching his full potential.

Furthermore, Pacio wants to sharpen his grappling skills by joining BJJ tournaments to become a more well-rounded athlete. He shared this during the same interview with The MMA Superfan:

"But I think I'm not there yet. I believe I still have more to offer, more to show you guys. I still want to improve, especially now that I'm not worried about my injuries. I want to join jiu-jitsu competitions, I want to defend the title more."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

