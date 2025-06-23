"I want to take it back" - Rafael Fiziev accuses Dan Hooker of taking his place, calls for showdown

Rafael Fiziev did not take the time to call out his next opponent after his dominant victory against Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku. The lightweight contender, who achieved his victory after a string of setbacks, has his eyes set on Dan Hooker.

Fiziev believes that Hooker's current position (#6) in the rankings still rightfully belongs to him. Fiziev was ranked sixth previously after a six-fight win streak, but three back-to-back losses resulted in him currently sitting at the 11th spot.

The Azerbaijani fighter sees the Kiwi as the next logical and exciting step in his comeback, and he’s not shy about wanting that spot back in the top tier of the division. Fiziev said:

"He's a man. He's a man. How many crazy fights does he have in there?He deserves one more crazy fight. He has a place now (in the rankings). I don't believe this place. When I lost to (Mateusz) Gamrot, I didn't lose that place, really. It was an injury. So this place he now holds, I want to take it back if that's ok."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

Rafael Fiziev backs Justin Gaethje for title shot

Ahead of his fight at UFC Baku, Rafael Fiziev spoke highly of a familiar rival, Justin Gaethje. While speaking to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, Fiziev supported Gaethje's championship aspirations, acknowledging his iconic performances in the lightweight division.

The 32-year-old highlighted Gaethje’s consistency and willingness to face elite competition, noting that his only recent setback came against featherweight legend Max Holloway. Fiziev said:

"I think he deserves that. He deserves the title shot, for sure. He deserves that. Not because he win me but if not him, who deserves the title shot? He stay on the top long time. Long time he stay in top-three, long time. Just lose for Max [Holloway]. Yeah, but still, I think he deserves this and if he get it, I'm happy for him."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

