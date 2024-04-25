"I want to take on really strong opponents" - Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri ready to test himself against ONE's elite strikers

Japanese kickboxing phenom Masaaki Noiri has finally landed in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 30-year-old phenom from the land of the rising sun is one of the most sought-after talents in all combat sports, and he is looking to make a splash among the globe's best.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Noiri says he is willing to take on any opponent but has one particular request -- he wants to fight the best.

Noiri said:

"Whoever the opponent is, I see them as a challenger. I want to face the highly ranked fighters, of course, but overall, I want to take on really strong opponents."

Noiri joins the featherweight ranks in ONE Championship, one of the deepest divisions in the promotion with guys like Superbon, Tawanchai, and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion 'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov.

The Japanese star is a former two-division K-1 world champion, a former K-1 grand prix champion, and a former WBC Japanese Muay Thai champion. Needless to say, his reputation certainly precedes himself.

Noiri sits alongside a growing contingent of Japanese strikers who now lend their talents to ONE Championship. His contemporaries include flyweight great 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto, among others.

Masaaki Noiri has gold on his mind after joining ONE Championship: "We'll prove the strength of Japanese fighters to the world"

30-year-old kickboxing veteran Masaaki Noiri can't wait to showcase his skills in the world's largest martial arts organization. In fact, the Japanese superstar already had the ONE world title in his sights before he even stepped foot inside the ONE Championship ring.

Noiri told the promotion:

"To definitely win the ONE world title. Not just me, but together with Takeru Segawa, and we'll prove the strength of Japanese fighters to the world."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Masaaki Noiri's first fight with ONE.