Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri joins ONE Championship's ultra-stacked featherweight kickboxing ranks

One of the greatest kickboxers of this generation is taking his talents to ONE Championship after Masaaki Noiri signed the dotted line.

The world's largest martial arts organization proudly revealed its latest big-name signing, as the Japanese superstar is reportedly set to disrupt the promotion's talent-laden 155-pound striking ranks.

The mere mention of Noiri's name strikes fear into the opposition's hearts, given his stellar track record against some of the best fighters in the world.

The 30-year-old, who is among kickboxing's top pound-for-pound athletes, has used his flashy karate-based style to conquer two divisions in K-1.

Fans, of course, are already anticipating in delight how the K-1 Grand Prix Champion will hold up against featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov or interim champ Superbon.

Then again, it is also worth noting that Noiri is a former WBC Japanese Muay Thai champion. Given ONE's murderer's row of talent in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', Noiri is certainly the perfect fit and could even vie for two-sport supremacy soon.

The Tokyo, Japan native certainly has the style and the drive to do so. ONE fans will soon witness Noiri's mesmerizingly explosive and dynamic striking.

Moreover, Masaaki Noiri doesn't just throw caution to the wind. His aggressive yet calculated approach makes him a formidable addition to the ONE ranks, and has proven the ability to separate people from their consciousness with his lethal punches and kicks.

Who should Masaaki Noiri fight in his ONE debut?

While there's no official date for Masaaki Noiri's ONE debut yet, a myriad of intriguing challenges await him.

All signs point to Chingiz Allazov and Superbon unifying their belts later this year, so Noiri could draw someone from the featherweight kickboxing top 5.

The division's holdovers, Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, would definitely oblige to give Noiri a trial by fire. We'd also love to see him in four-ounce gloves against the featherweight Muay Thai ranks' elite.