"It's the right platform for me" — ONE's latest star signing Wei Rui eager to "compete with the best fighters" inside the Circle

ONE Championship's latest acquisition, K-1 world champion Wei Rui, is fired up to open his promotional account. The 34-year-old officially put pen to paper with ONE this past Wednesday, and he is already chomping at the bit to get things going against the best kickboxers on the global stage.

Wei brings a wealth of experience and a world-class stand-up game, which will undoubtedly be tested against fellow kickboxing world champions in the future.

Win or lose, the Henan native knows he's at the best place to level up his game and prove why he's dubbed as one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers on the planet today.

Wei Rui told ONE Championship:

"I have competed in many domestic and overseas events. Despite the success and recognition I have achieved in China, I am still looking for opportunities to compete with the best fighters on the best platform."

He added:

"ONE Championship is the best combat sports promotion. It's the right platform for me."

As someone who loves a fresh challenge, 'Demon Blade' can expect just that in the promotion that boasts the most stacked striking roster across martial arts.

Wei Rui could be up against an interesting challenge in his ONE debut

According to the official announcement on onefc.com, Wei Rui is expected to get things running in the bantamweight kickboxing division of the promotion. The Chinese superstar will have several intriguing options, including a dream contest against divisional kingpin Jonathan Haggerty.

'The General' has been on a roll inside the Circle over the past year, with two world title wins. He continued his rich vein of form with a successful defense of his Muay Thai gold against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 last month.

If the promotion's latest star signing can debut with a scintillating showing, perhaps against one of the ranked contenders, a shot at ONE gold seems like a plausible option.