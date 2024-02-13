Two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty determined to keep “stacking them bonuses” and providing for his family

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is on an absolute tear, and the 26-year-old megastar has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Haggerty is currently on a five-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, a run which saw him capture two bantamweight belts as well as multiple fight bonuses.

‘The General’ is certainly enjoying himself, but mostly, he is happy to be able to provide for his friends and family – which includes coach Christian Knowles, younger brother Freddie Haggerty, and partner Kenzie Draper.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty joked that he doesn’t even get to spend his bonuses, because it goes straight to his girlfriend.

‘The General’ said:

“First things first, she's spent all the bonus money. I don't get to see none of it [laughs].”

Needless to say, the 26-year-old Englishman is thankful for his success in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

He added:

“Yeah, I'm very thankful, being able to get all the bonuses and to be very secure here in Thailand, to do what I love and obviously support my girlfriend as well. So I'm very thankful for ONE and Chatri. I'll just keep putting on performances and then stacking them bonuses.”

Jonathan Haggerty returns to defend Muay Thai gold against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty back in action.

Haggerty is set to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against No.4-ranked contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, February 16.

The two throw down in the main event, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

