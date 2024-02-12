Fourth-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil admits his 2022 knockout loss to legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama may have been the most important learning experience of his career.

Lobo was stopped inside of three rounds by the then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. But it wasn’t the end result that Lobo was focused on after the fight, but rather, the invaluable information he was able to retrieve from such an encounter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lobo says the entire ordeal was just a huge growth opportunity for him.

‘Demolition Man’ said:

“My old coach here in Thailand told me to take this opportunity and fight. I had two weeks of training. Nong-O is a very experienced guy here in Thailand, and very skilled. He won the fight in the third round, he had probably studied me a lot, and I went in with very little time to study to know how he would start the fight.”

Lobo is now a new man and a much more improved fighter because of the loss to Nong-O. And he can’t wait to showcase his newfound skills.

Felipe Lobo to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for bantamweight Muay Thai gold

Luckily for Felipe Lobo, he has another date with destiny. ‘Demolition Man’ gets another crack at ONE Championship gold this weekend.

Lobo is set to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Championship gold. The two warriors throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Feb. 16.

Needless to say, it’s an opportunity Lobo doesn’t intend on wasting, especially not the second time around.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.