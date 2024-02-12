“Their time will come” - Jonathan Haggerty tells challengers to wait for their egos to get checked

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t mind the huge target on his back.

After winning two of the division’s 26-pound golden belts, Haggerty has been called out left and right by potential opponents, all of whom are looking for a crack at the world titles he has draped over his shoulders.

‘The General’ is not shy to engage in a war of words before his fights. In fact, the 26-year-old English superstar revels in it.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty talked about dealing with trash talkers.

‘The General’ said:

“I'm taking it as a compliment. I can sit back and everyone talks. Everyone has to sell a fight. Everyone wants the champion. Everyone wants me. So at the end of the day, I'm sitting on my sofa and I'm looking at the two belts that everybody wants, so I don't bite it.”

As far as Haggerty is concerned, ONE Championship can line them all up, and he’ll take out his opponents one by one.

He added:

“Like I said at the start, I take it as a massive compliment. Everyone wants to fight me. But their time will come. I'll beat them one by one and I'll start with Felipe Lobo.”

Jonathan Haggerty returns to defend Muay Thai gold against Felipe Lobo

Next in line for Jonathan Haggerty is brash Brazilian ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty and Lobo lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16.

Haggerty fully expects to take care of business against Lobo and move on to bigger challenges this year.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.