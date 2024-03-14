ONE Championship adds multi-time K-1 world champion Wei Rui to it’s stacked roster

Multi-time K-1 world champion Wei Rui is the latest striking superstar who has officially put pen to paper with ONE Championship.

The 34-year-old, nicknamed ‘Demon Blade’ for his ability to turn lights off in an instant, is widely recognized as one of the top pound-for-pound kickboxers today.

And ONE Championship’s talent-jammed striking roster, arguably the best in the business, will provide him with plenty of options to back his hype as and when he debuts on the global stage of martial arts.

After moving up the ranks in China’s sanda circuit, and winning multiple accolades, Wei took things up a notch and decided to test himself in the kickboxing realm.

The Henan native kicked things off with a bang as he finished his Thai opponent inside three seconds of their contest in Wenzhou, China.

While his immense knockout power continued to grow from strength to strength, the Chinese hero added more technicality to his arsenal as he worked his way up the ranks.

In February 2017, his crowning moment arrived when he claimed the K-1 World Grand Prix Lightweight Championship Tournament and the lightweight strap, thus becoming his country’s first K-1 world champion.

Unfortunately, a hurdle soon arrived for the talented warrior. Wei dropped his world title to Japanese star Koya Urabe in March 2018.

Like most success stories, though, that was just the beginning of a sign of greater things to come.

Since losing his strap, Wei Rui has returned with more fire. In fact, the Henan native is riding on a 20-match winning streak as he heads into his impending promotional bow.

Wei Rui is expected to slot into ONE’s bantamweight kickboxing division

Per ONE Championship’s announcement, the Chinese superstar will ply his trade in the promotion’s bantamweight kickboxing division, currently helmed by English striking ace and two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

However, if a match between the two doesn’t come to fruition immediately, Wei Rui can expect a stern test from the ranked contenders or warriors in the upper echelons of the division.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA or onefc.com for more details on Wei Rui’s hotly anticipated debut.