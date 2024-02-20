“Everyone wants to fight me” – Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty relishes top spot in Muay Thai and kickboxing food chain

There’s a theory in combat sports that a fighter gets only better after becoming a world champion, and that seems to be the case for Jonathan Haggerty.

The two-sport kingpin isn’t taking his foot off the pedals now that he is at the top of the bantamweight weight class across Muay Thai and kickboxing.

His performance against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 showed that if you come at the king, you best not miss, as he picked himself up off the canvas before going on to stop the Brazilian No.3-ranked contender.

Jonathan Haggerty is embracing the role of hunted rather than hunter and is happy to see so many challenges in front of him ready to be conquered.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview that having a target on his back is something that motivates him and he’s excited to start knocking them down one by one:

“I take it as a compliment, I know everyone wants to fight me. I'm at the top. I'm the champ-champ. I don't blame [them for wanting to challenge me] but as long as I'm focused on myself and my goal, that's all that matters.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty has a lot of great options out there for his next challenge

Jonathan Haggerty is willing to take on the biggest and best challenges that are out there for him in both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

‘The General’ has several options out there for him that could be huge fights on the horizon for the Brit as he looks to maintain this incredible run.

The likes of Nico Carrillo in Muay Thai or Hiroki Akimoto in kickboxing could both be huge tests for the champ and his reign at the top but this hasn’t deterred him in the past.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the free on-demand replay.