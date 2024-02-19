Jonathan Haggerty showed the whole world just how badly he wanted to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title over the weekend.

The two-sport world champion faced some major adversity in the opening round of his title defense against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

The Brazilian bomber hurt Haggerty with some beautiful body blows and left him dazed near the ring ropes following a barrage of hellfire uppercuts.

While ‘The General’ survived the onslaught and was able to return to his corner after round one, it appeared that his reign was coming to an abrupt end.

Jonathan Haggerty, though, showed the true heart of a champion and returned the favor in the second frame by knocking down the challenger.

The 27-year-old British superstar finished the job in round three with an explosive right hand to the temple, adding another entry to his personal highlight reel.

Draped with two massive golden belts on his broad shoulders, Haggerty spoke to Mitch Chilson about his early knockout scare from the gutsy Lobo:

“The main thing is, you come back from it and that’s how you grow as a fighter. You go down, you get up twice and there you go.”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jonathan Haggerty proves he can take a hit after surviving Felipe Lobo’s flurry

Now riding the high of a six-fight winning streak including three straight knockouts, Jonathan Haggerty has indeed erased questions about his durability.

‘The General’s' opponents and some of his critics have often lambasted his supposed inability to weather adversity.

Haggerty’s last setback, after all, came at the hands of Rodtang Jitmuangnon back in 2020, where he got finished in round three.

Needless to say, the double champ has evolved since then, and he’s no doubt the most dangerous striker in the world at 145 pounds.