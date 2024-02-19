"It wasn’t a performance that I wanted" – Jonathan Haggerty displeased with "subpar" display vs. Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Although he successfully kicked off his reign as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion with a memorable win, Jonathan Haggerty wasn’t pleased with his display at ONE Fight Night 19.

‘The General’ moved to three highlight-reel victories in as many outings since the start of last year with a third-round TKO of Felipe Lobo inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the London native believes he should draw a lot of notes of improvements from his victorious outing last Friday, February 16, when he returns to the drawing board.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I've been better. I've felt better. I've looked better, but yeah I'm good, I'm good, you know. It wasn't a performance that I wanted, but I'm just used to not getting hit. If I'm honest, just hit and don't get hit.”

Watch the full interview here:

Just a day before he took his skills to the global stage of ONE at the promotion’s second American primetime event of 2024, ‘The General’ received news about his uncle’s passing, which left him dejected.

Still, at only 60 percent capacity per the man himself, the 27-year-old had it in him to dig deep and punch his way to another momentous occasion under the ONE banner.

Drawing a silver lining from what he deemed a subpar performance, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground athlete said:

“I'm used to a masterclass, but it just shows I can do both.”

Jonathan Haggerty shifts focus to Fabricio Andrade’s MMA crown

There’s only one thing missing from Jonathan Haggerty’s frame right now – another gold around his waist.

The ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has a pair of 26-pound world titles resting on his shoulder, but immediately after the triumph, he told color commentator Mitch Chilson that he wants to run it back with Andrade in MMA next.

Haggerty and ‘Wonder Boy’ squared off for the vacant kickboxing gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, where the English striker bagged a second-round TKO to end Andrade’s unbeaten run in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Now, Jonathan Haggerty wants a rematch against the Brazilian to be one of two three-sport world champions alongside Stamp Fairtex in ONE Championship.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.