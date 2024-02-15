“I love a challenge” - Jonathan Haggerty believes he has Fabricio Andrade’s number in MMA

Jonathan Haggerty is confident he will defeat Fabricio Andrade in an MMA bout.

In April 2023, Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O Hama of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round knockout. Seven months later, ‘The General’ attempted to secure another world title by challenging ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Andrade showcased a valiant effort at ONE Fight Night 16 but ultimately came up short when Haggerty knocked him out in round two. Following their action-packed bout, both fighters voiced their interest in a rematch in MMA for Andrade’s bantamweight strap.

During an interview with ONE, Haggerty had this to say about potentially transitioning to MMA to face Andrade again:

“I'm here for it. I love a challenge. I don't know why I do it to myself because I'm only gonna get more targets on my back, but yeah I'm 100% up for it. I've already spoken to Andrade. I've told him to give me my shot. I gave you the shot of the kickboxing belt so give me a shot at the MMA [belt].”

Before worrying about a rematch with Fabricio Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty has business to take care of later this week. On Friday, February 16, Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Brazilian world title challenger Felipe Lobo, who is coming off a win against Saemapetch Fairtex.

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event can be watched live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lito Adiwang inspired by Jonathan Haggerty’s fighting career

Jonathan Haggerty endured back-to-back world title losses against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at flyweight before moving up to bantamweight. Since then, Haggerty has inspired fighters worldwide by bouncing back from adversity to solidify himself as a ONE Championship legend.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, ONE strawweight MMA fighter Lito Adiwang praised Haggerty for turning his career around:

“For me, when you watch how his career panned out, it’s really motivating for us fighters. If you really believe in yourself, and even though you lose, just don’t stop going.”

Lito Adiwang will be fighting on the ONE Fight Night 19 undercard against Danial Williams. Adiwang is riding a two-fight win streak since returning from an ACL tear and plans to extend his impressive run by taking out the always-dangerous Williams.