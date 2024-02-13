“He paid the price” – Jonathan Haggerty reveals he wasn’t much of a fan of the constant trash talk with Fabricio Andrade

Jonathan Haggerty capped off his 2023 with an incredible performance at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

Having already captured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship with a shock win over Nong-O Hama, the Brit was riding high on confidence.

His second fight of the year came against another world champion as he met Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

Jonathan Haggerty reflected on the build-up to that fight during a recent interview with ONE Championship after the two men went back and forth with one another right up to fight night.

Having got the last word in with his second-round knockout of ‘Wonder Boy’, the two-sport champion is glad to have put that drama behind him so that he can move forward.

‘The General’ told ONE Championship:

“There was obviously a mental factor to the fight against Andrade, we went back and forth. I'm not really into all of that, but he dragged me into it and he paid the price.”

Jonathan Haggerty has avoided the same scenario with Felipe Lobo

The events after his win at ONE Fight Night 16 already lined-up the next challenger for Jonathan Haggerty.

With Felipe Lobo in Andrade’s corner, the two men shared a heated exchange that surely would have led to a similar war of words before their eventual meeting at ONE Fight Night 19.

Instead, as Haggerty stated, it’s not something that concerns him all that much so the beef with Lobo has been put mostly aside during his training camp.

The champion will once again look to do all of the talking with his performance when he defends his Muay Thai crown for the first time on February 16.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.