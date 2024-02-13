“Just don’t stop going” – Lito Adiwang on Jonathan Haggerty’s career ascension after back-to-back losses to Rodtang

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts sensation and former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is a huge fan of two-sport ONE world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. In fact, the 30-year-old Baguio City, Philippines, native finds the English striker rather inspiring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Adiwang says he has been really motivated by Haggerty’s recent rise through the ranks.

‘Thunder Kid’ stated:

“For me, when you watch how his career panned out, it’s really motivating for us fighters. If you really believe in yourself, and even though you lose, just don’t stop going.”

Both Adiwang and Haggerty are set to see action this weekend, when ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

Adiwang will lock horns with former ONE world title challenger and multi-sport dynamo ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams in an exciting strawweight MMA contest. Meanwhile, Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold against No.4-ranked contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil.

Lito Adiwang has a surprise for Danial Williams: “I bring something different to the table”

Fans expect an absolute barnburner when Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams collide at ONE Fight Night 19. However, it appears ‘Thunder Kid’ wants to shake things up a little.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“Sure, he’s faced a lot of world champions, and I know for myself that I bring something different to the table. I’ll just have to show it in the ring. We can both be good strikers, but I believe styles make fights. I have a lot of things to offer that he hasn’t seen yet and I know that’s my key to victory.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.