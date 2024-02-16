“Come over to my terms” - Jonathan Haggerty says Hiroki Akimoto should challenge him for bantamweight kickboxing throne in the UK

Jonathan Haggerty is arguably the most wanted man in ONE Championship, and he has to deal with multiple challengers over his two world titles.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is in the difficult position of defending two world titles in a single reign, and one man could jump the queue for the kickboxing strap.

Hiroki Akimoto once held the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title before relinquishing it to Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE 163.

Petchtanong, however, has been stripped of the belt after testing positive for substances that the International Doping Tests and Management have banned.

This leaves Akimoto as a viable contender for Haggerty’s kickboxing throne, but ‘The General’ laid down some conditions if he faces the Japanese star.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jonathan Haggerty said he would like to defend the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against Akimoto in his home nation of the United Kingdom.

"You [Hiroki Akimoto] can come over to my terms, yeah. Come to the UK.”

Haggerty has no shortage of fighters calling him out, Akimoto included, but the two-sport king has an immediate matter to attend to.

The British superstar will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty believes Hiroki Akimoto is the rightful challenger to his kickboxing strap

Jonathan Haggerty knows that to solidify his world title reigns, he has to take on as many contenders to the throne.

In an interview with The South China Morning Post, Haggerty said he’ll gladly face Hiroki Akimoto in his first defense of the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The 26-year-old said Akimoto should be his next opponent once he’s done with Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

“I'd say out loud like he does deserve to be the number one. He's the number one contender. He deserves to have the next shot at the kickboxing world title, and yeah, just know that when we are coming together, I'll be well prepared.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Haggerty's interview with the South China Morning Post below: