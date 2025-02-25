“I want a title shot” - Shamil Gasanov calls for a shot at gold after career-defining win over Martin Nguyen in Qatar

Shamil Gasanov is ready to ride his upward momentum to a possible world title shot in ONE Championship.

The Russian grappling machine is coming off a huge victory over former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Gasanov used his tireless wrestling to dominate Nguyen for most of the 15-minute fight to chalk up his fourth straight win, and fifth overall in the promotion.

Taking to Instagram, Gasanov called on ONE Championship to grant him a shot at the ONE featherweight MMA world title that's currently under the possession of Chinese superstar Tang Kai.

Shamil Gasanov posted:

"14 months - four wins 👌 I want a title shot @onechampionship 🏆 #ONE171 #belttime"

Gasanov currently ranks fourth in the featherweight MMA division and has victories over Kim Jae Woong, Oh Ho Taek, Aaron Canarte, Halil Amir and Nguyen.

His win over Nguyen, though, could be the most important of his career.

Nguyen is a former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion and the first fighter in ONE Championship history to hold two world titles, simultaneously.

Gasanov, however, dictated the pace during his match against Nguyen and effectively rendered the Vietnamese-Australian star's striking advantage.

'The Cobra' almost knocked Nguyen out in the final two minutes of the first round with a brutal straight right, only for 'The Situ-Asian' to quickly shake off the cobwebs after Gasanov shot for the takedown.

Gasanov ultimately used his wrestling to subdue Nguyen and capture the comfortable unanimous decision win.

Nguyen, meanwhile, announced his retirement after his defeat and laid down the last pair of gloves he used in the middle of the Circle.

Fans can watch replays of ONE 171 at watch.onefc.com.

Shamil Gasanov gets dejected backstage after Martin Nguyen's retirement

Shamil Gasanov had a bittersweet moment in the backstage area of Lusail Sports Arena when he got to talk to Martin Nguyen following their matchup at ONE 171.

In a video ONE Championship shared on Instagram, Gasanov was seen visibly dejected after Nguyen retired from an illustrious MMA career:

"You're finished? Brother, you're a youngster, not finished bro. He's a legend, thank you," said Shamil Gasanov as he hugged Nguyen.

