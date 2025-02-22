  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m ready for any fight” - Featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov willing to move up to lightweight for his next bout

“I’m ready for any fight” - Featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov willing to move up to lightweight for his next bout

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 22, 2025 08:50 GMT
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov of Russia is fresh off an impressive points victory over promotional legend and former two-division world champion 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen.

Ad

Gasanov turned in a scintillating three-round performance, dominating the Vietnamese-Australian veteran across the duration of their featherweight MMA bout at ONE 171: Qatar.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after his fight, Gasanov says he will need at least a month's rest before he decides on his next move.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Cobra' said:

"Today, [I had] four fights in twelve months, four fights, four wins. This for me was very hard. Now give me one month for rest, then I’m ready for any fight."

Furthermore, Gasanov says he is also open to competing in a higher weight class if any good fights are available. The Russian star added:

"Maybe 77 kilograms, it doesn’t matter bro."
Ad

After the fight, Nguyen announced that he will be retiring from the sport, shocking the crowd in attendance.

ONE Championship posts highlights of Shamil Gasanov's victory over Martin Nguyen at ONE 171: Qatar

'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov and 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen went to war in a scheduled three-round featherweight MMA contest at ONE 171: Qatar.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Check out highlights of that fight here:

youtube-cover

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Shamil Gasanov's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी