“I’m ready for any fight” - Featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov willing to move up to lightweight for his next bout

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov of Russia is fresh off an impressive points victory over promotional legend and former two-division world champion 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen.

Gasanov turned in a scintillating three-round performance, dominating the Vietnamese-Australian veteran across the duration of their featherweight MMA bout at ONE 171: Qatar.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after his fight, Gasanov says he will need at least a month's rest before he decides on his next move.

'The Cobra' said:

"Today, [I had] four fights in twelve months, four fights, four wins. This for me was very hard. Now give me one month for rest, then I’m ready for any fight."

Furthermore, Gasanov says he is also open to competing in a higher weight class if any good fights are available. The Russian star added:

"Maybe 77 kilograms, it doesn’t matter bro."

After the fight, Nguyen announced that he will be retiring from the sport, shocking the crowd in attendance.

ONE Championship posts highlights of Shamil Gasanov's victory over Martin Nguyen at ONE 171: Qatar

'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov and 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen went to war in a scheduled three-round featherweight MMA contest at ONE 171: Qatar.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Check out highlights of that fight here:

