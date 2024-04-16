"I want to be UFC champion" - Kayla Harrison aims to fight for the title and is willing to take on Amanda Nunes

UFC 300's debutant Kayla Harrison had a perfect start to life inside the octagon.

Harrison took care of business against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in just two rounds. After dominating the first round, Harrison locked in a rear-naked choke in the second to finish Holm and mark her first octagon victory.

Harrison also successfully dismissed her critics and naysayers with respect to how she would fare in the UFC. In the post-fight press conference, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was asked about a potential title shot for her next fight.

Harrison affirmed her intent to challenge for the title even before the year ended.

"Yeah, I mean the goal was to go out and make a statement and be so good that that's what's next [title shot]. I want to be UFC champion by the end of the year so I hope that I did enough tonight, to do that. I hope that I impressed the bosses and the matchmakers."

Harrison also addressed a social media post by former champ Amanda Nunes and clarified why she did not call her out, believing her to be 'happily retired'. She added:

"I didn't call Amanda's name because Amanda's not the UFC champion. She retired. I thought she was happily retired. I would love to win a UFC title and if Amanda wants to come back, I'll welcome her with open arms."

Check out Kayla Harrison's full comments below on YouTube (2:45):

Kayla Harrison discusses her relationship with former teammate Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes used to be teammates at American Top Team before the latter left in 2022.

Harrison and Nunes have since gone from teammates to rivals despite never fighing each other. The UFC newcomer discussed her relationship with Nunes in an interview on The MMA Hour.

She said:

"Amanda’s worst enemy is her own mind. She got it in her head that I was coming for her... She thought that everyone at the team was against her. Again, not true... And I have no ill will toward Amanda. She’s the GOAT for a reason. She’s awesome. I don’t think that the bad mouthing that she's done about my team is fair or appropriate, and I don't respect that, and I have personal beef with that, but other than that..."

If Nunes decides to come out of retirement, the two may have an opportunity to settle their differences in the octagon.

Check out Kayla Harrison's full comments below (16:33):

Poll : Do you think Kayla Harrison would defeat Amanda Nunes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback