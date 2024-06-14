“I want to work hard again to prove the strength of Japanese fighters” - Masaaki Noiri wants better showing in next ONE fight

Although Masaaki Noiri had a rough welcome in his debut at ONE 167 inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, the Japanese star is still full of spirit.

The decorated fighter had to accept that he was outclassed by third-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxer, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, who returned to the winning column with a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

In his Instagram post, Noiri spoke about his first challenge in ONE Championship, saying that he will continue to work hard to prove himself in the world's largest martial arts organization.

He said:

"Needless to say, I'm infinitely grateful to my family. This was my first hydration test and featherweight challenge for ONE. I often felt anxious, but they immediately noticed even small changes, supporting my daily meals and body care. Thanks to them, my condition peaked and I made weight smoothly without any issues."

He added:

"Finally, despite it being my ONE debut, I'm truly glad I got to be part of such a great event and fight an amazing athlete. I'm grateful to @yodchatri and @onechampionship. I don't know when my next fight will be, but I want to work hard again to prove the strength of Japanese fighters. ONE's stage with nothing but beasts was incredibly fun and awesome. Please continue supporting me." – Team VASILEUS, Masaaki Noiri.

Masaaki Noiri's heartfelt apology to fans: "I won't lose again."

On another Instagram post, Noiri apologized to his loyal fans, regretting that he was not able to perform at his best on the grand stage.

The 31-year-old fighter wrote:

"Reflecting on my fight against Sitthichai on June 8th. Thank you all for your tremendous support. I feel apologetic and frustrated that I could not meet your expectations."

But afterwards, he also made a vow to win in his next outing – which is still unconfirmed up to this point:

"This stacked division caused me to stumble in my debut, but I won't lose again. For that, I will work harder alongside my VASILEUS team members to aim higher. Please continue to support me and the VASILEUS team moving forward."

