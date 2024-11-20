“I wanted to fight” - Kongthoranee explains reason why he accepted catchweight with Tagir Khalilov despite massive disadvantage

Two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand successfully weighed in for his most recent fight, after having issues with his weight and hydration in the past. Unfortunately, his opponent Tagir Khalilov did not.

Khalilov weighed in at a whopping 139.25 pounds, almost five pounds north of the ONE Championship's 135-pound flyweight limit, which nearly put the entire fight on ice. But, Kongthoranee ultimately accepted a catchweight bout, simply because he wanted to throw down.

The Sor Sommai representative eventually took home a unanimous decision after a dominant performance at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kongthoranee explained the decision behind taking the Khalilov catchweight.

The 28-year-old Thai star said:

"This fight, I passed the weigh-in on the first try. The moment I passed the weigh-in, I felt so happy and relieved. Even though Tagir didn’t pass the weigh-in at the weight we had initially agreed upon, I had been training hard. I wanted to fight, so I decided to accept the offer to fight."

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, Nov. 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai makes quick turnaround against Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will return in just a few weeks' time to face countryman Nakrob Fairtex in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live on Friday, Dec. 6 in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

