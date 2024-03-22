"I won't watch it" - Bernard Hopkins explains why he is not a fan of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is set to return to the boxing ring for the first time since facing Roy Jones Jr. in a 2020 exhibition bout when he faces Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. The bout has received plenty of criticism as 'Iron Mike' will be 31 years older than his opponent when they enter the ring.

Bernard Hopkins became the latest fighter to speak out against the matchup. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the International Boxing Hall of Famer discussed the bout, stating:

"I don't like it. I don't like it. I look at Mike, I look at him different in a way of my era, like people looked at [Muhammad] Ali and I looked at Ali different, too. Marvin Hagler, 'Sugar' Ray Robinson. I don't like it. I think it's becoming more of a side show with some sweat and maybe some blood, if we're lucky. I won't watch it. I could watch two turtles race and be more excited."

Hopkins was then asked if his comments were due to the age gap between the two. In response, he said:

"It's because of how I look at Mike Tyson. I've shared not only the ring with Mike Tyson a few times, but the era, a little tip of the era. I just think it degrades him. You're getting $100 million, $200 million. Please, OK."

Check out Bernard Hopkins' comments on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below (starting at the 14:50 mark):

Tyson has not fought professionally since 2005 and will be 58 years old when he enters the ring. Meanwhile, Paul will be just 27 years old. It is unclear if the bout will be sanctioned as a professional fight or would proceed as an exhibition.

Rafael Cordeiro advises fans not to worry about Mike Tyson's health against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson's return to the boxing ring has drawn plenty of criticism due, in large part, to his age. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rafael Cordeiro, who cornered the former undisputed heavyweight champion for his 2020 exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr., advised fans not to be concerned about the health and safety of Tyson. He said:

"I believe people don't have to be concerned about [his health and safety]. You're talking about a guy who was a two-time world champ, the guy that had [29] fights in two years. He knows how to fight. He's fought against the best guys in the world. When he steps inside the ring, he knows what to do. It's not something new for Mike and this fight is no different. He works hard every single day to go there and try his best to knock Jake out from the beginning to the end."

Check out Rafael Cordeiro's comments on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul below:

Cordeiro noted that the International Boxing Hall of Famer still has a fire in his eyes when he is training. He also claimed that the old Tyson will enter the ring this summer.