"I watched John Wick like 50 times" - Joe Rogan looks back on how he got through Sober October in 2019, details his plans for 2022

October is finally here and Joe Rogan is all set to take part in his annual tradition of Sober October. Moreover, Rogan's fellow comedians Ari Shaffir, Tom Segura, and Bert Kreischer are all set to return for this edition of Sober October.

During episode #1876 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the UFC commentator revealed a few must-follow rules for his Sober October challenge 2022.

Speaking to American stand-up comedian Greg Fitzsimmons, Rogan said that all the participants must get in at least one workout and burn a minimum of 500 calories every single day for the whole month.

However, the UFC commentator stated that he and his fellow comedians were not making it into a contest this time around, because the last time they did it, the contest pretty much ended up consuming their day-to-day lives:

"No, we are not doing that [the contest], because people go crazy. the problem with contest is that they absorb your whole life."

Furthermore, Rogan revealed that the year they had the Sober October contest (2019), he once ended up doing cardio for seven hours. Rogan joked that he watched a fight scene from John Wick almost 50 times during the workout:

"One day, I did 1100 points [calories burned doing cardio], I did seven hours of cardio... Mostly elliptical machine, because we watch movies. So I watched John Wick like 50 times. I kept rewinding it to the scene in the bath house where he kills everybody. It's just because it's so adrenaline-filled you can keep going."

During Sober October, Rogan and his fellow comics try to get as healthy as possible in a month. The group distances themselves from drugs and alcohol and gives the body time to detoxify during the month.

Watch: When Joe Rogan stepped on the weighing scale for his sober October 2019 recap

During episode #1405 of JRE, Rogan stepped on the weigh-in scale to track his progress since the 2019 annual Sober October challenge. The episode also featured fellow sober October participants Ari Shaffir, Tom Segura, and Bert Kreischer.

Rogan weighed in at 205lbs during the episode. The JRE host explained that he was 10lbs over his ideal weight at that point as he had been eating too many carbs. The 55-year-old added that he had dropped to as low as 194lbs during the Sober October challenge.

Joe Rogan's fellow comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer weighed in at 237 lbs each, while Ari Shaffir weighed 180.6lbs.

