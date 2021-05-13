"I watched Max Holloway get 10 in a row" - Beneil Dariush believes that a win over Tony Ferguson won't be enough for him to get a title shot

Beneil Dariush believes a win over Tony Ferguson won't make him the #1 contender in the UFC's lightweight division. Dariush believes that despite his seven-fight winning streak, he won't be fighting for the title next even if he's victorious at UFC 262.

During his recent interview with MMA Fighting, Beneil Dariush claimed that former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is definitely in a prime position to get the next title shot. Dariush even believes that a loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 264 could get him a title shot.

The rising UFC lightweight sensation has also acknowledged Justin Gaethje's presence in the mix at the top of the UFC lightweight division.

“I don’t think this makes me No. 1 contender. I know it’s weird to say just because you have a seven-fight win streak but I just don’t think it’s going to make me No. 1 contender. I think Dustin will be ahead of me still. I think even if Conor wants it, even if he loses, he’ll be ahead of me. So if Dustin wins, I think he gets the title shot. If Conor wins, I think he gets the title shot. Justin Gaethje is still there."

However, Beneil Dariush added that he is currently not in a rush as he has watched Max Holloway secure 10 wins before receiving a featherweight title shot. Dariush is ready to follow a similar path.

“I’m not in a rush. I watched Max Holloway get 10 [wins] in a row before a title shot, so if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes.”

Beneil Dariush will return to the octagon at UFC 262

Beneil Dariush's next fight in the UFC is against Tony Ferguson at UFC 262. The former will aim to extend his impressive winning run when he meets El Cucuy in the co-main event of the pay-per-view.

But Ferguson himself is aiming to end his two-fight losing streak. The former interim UFC lightweight champion will aim to get back to his best at UFC 262 by beating Dariush.