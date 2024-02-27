“I have no weaknesses now” – Anatoly Malykhin bursting with confidence ahead of Reinier de Ridder rematch at ONE 166: Qatar

Two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin is unapologetically himself ahead of his rematch with Reinier de Ridder.

After knocking out the undefeated and former double world champion for the ONE light heavyweight world title in December 2022, it was clear for everyone to see that Malykhin was ready to take on de Ridder again for a third belt.

Unbefitting of his fighting style, the Russian wowed fans with every single facet of his game plan, including his indestructible defense and impressive boxing. It’s no wonder Anatoly Malykhin is mighty confident about his all-around skillsets ahead of ONE 166:

“I have no weaknesses now,” ‘Sladkiy' told ONE Championship. “I'm very good in all aspects of MMA: I'm a good striker and my wrestling is great, and my physical condition is at its peak.”

The unbeaten Russian is certainly at his peak, even at the mature age of 36. He’s grown to amass a perfect 13-0 record inside the MMA cage, with big wins over durable opponents like Kirill Grishenko and former heavyweight champ Arjan Bhullar, among others.

Combined with his fast hands, wrestling acumen, and impermeable mindset, Anatoly Malykhin is indeed the most refined heavyweights of our time.

Watch him attempt to make history as an unprecedented three-division world champion this Friday, March 1 at the impressive Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Anatoly Malykhin plans on attacking Reinier de Ridder with lots of strikes and punches

One of the things Reinier de Ridder should steer clear of this Friday is Anatoly Malykhin’s right hand.

Boasting a 100% finish rate, Malykhin has established himself as a fearsome knockout specialist.

All his shots - whether it’s to the body, leg, or head - have all been proven to be fatal. As evidenced by his last world title outing with Arjan Bhullar, the champ has power in every limb.

Sharing his game plan with ONE recently, Malykhin had only this to say about his future adversary:

“De Ridder won’t have any advantage. I will just go and press him, throw a lot of punches, and everything will be the same as always. It’s going to be very hard work for him.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.