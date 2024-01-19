“I have no weaknesses” - Two-division king Anatoly Malykhin calls himself the best Russian heavyweight

Two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin has claimed he’s the best Russian heavyweight on the planet.

Malykhin made his ONE Championship debut in early 2021, securing two first-round knockouts in the calendar year. Over the last two years, ‘Sladkiy’ has won three more fights by knockout, solidifying himself as one of the most dangerous fighters on the ONE roster.

In June 2023, Maylkhin’s latest win was a third-round TKO against Arjan Bhullar to become the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, making him a two-division king. The 36-year-old is now considered among the best fighters in the world due to his undefeated professional MMA record of 13-0.

Malykhin recently voiced his confidence in being the best Russian heavyweight on the planet by saying this in a statement released by Raty Team:

“Heavyweight - definitely. My skills allow me to consider myself the best. I have no weaknesses. I am well functionally prepared, I am strong, fast, I have excellent wrestling, excellent striking."

Malykhin continued:

"Among light heavyweights - one of the best for sure. But in the middleweight division, I can’t say this about myself, since this will be my first fight in this weight, and from the outside it would be arrogance, having never competed in it, to say that I am the best.”

Anatoly Malykhin’s plans to showcase "best performance" at ONE 166

In December 2022, Anatoly Malykhin secured a violent first-round knockout win against Reinier de Ridder to become the ONE light heavyweight MMA world champion. Over a year later, Malykhin and De Ridder will fight again, with the latter’s middleweight MMA throne on the line.

Malykhin vs. De Ridder 2 will headline ONE 166: Qatar, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1. During an interview with SCMP MMA, ‘Sladkiy’ had this to say about his upcoming opportunity to become a three-division world champion:

“I'm looking forward to the fight. I'm looking forward to going to Qatar because I heard so many good things about the country, and about the people, and I'm getting ready. I just want to give the people the best show and the best performance.”

Malykhin ran through De Ridder in their first meeting. With that said, Malyhin will have to cut more weight to face De Ridder in his division. Therefore, ‘The Dutch Knight’ could have a massive advantage heading into their highly-anticipated rematch.