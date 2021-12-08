“I have more weapons than him” - Kevin Belingon says he’s stronger than Kwon Won Il

Former ONE bantamweight world champion ‘The Silencer’ Kevin Belingon may have lost his last three bouts, but he still believes that he has a lot left in the tank.

Now, he looks to get back to winning ways when he faces rising Korean striker Kwon Won Il at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Kwon’s punches have figured prominently in finishing eight of his 10 wins by TKO. ‘Pretty Boy’ will enter the bout looking to keep his momentum going after stringing together consecutive wins for the first time since joining the promotion in 2019.

However, the veteran Belingon seems unfazed by the 26-year-old dynamo.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Filipino firecracker detailed why he thinks he beats Kwon.

“I think I have more weapons than him. I don’t want to belittle Kwon Won Il because he has good hands [and] great boxing [skills], but I think I have a lot more in my arsenal. I believe my striking is better, but I have to take note of his punches. We have a game plan prepared for him," Kevin Belingon said.

Kevin Belingon understands that his back is against the wall, and that he badly needs a win to keep his position among top bantamweights in the official rankings of ONE Championship. The 34-year-old is determined to claim victory, whether through his signature strikes, or even with a surprise submission.

“If I can win by submission, why not right? I don’t think I have a submission win in ONE ever, so if that opportunity comes then I’ll be going for it. I want to prove that I’m a better striker than Kwon Won Il. I want to show the people that Kevin Belingon is far from done and I still have one more run in me at the world title," Kevin Belingon said.

Kevin Belingon weighs in on Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker

While he remains focused on his upcoming bout, Kevin Belingon is certainly paying attention to the bantamweight world title picture.

John Lineker is set to challenge Bibiano Fernandes for the ONE bantamweight world championship at ONE X, slated for early 2022, and the Filipino is setting his sights on the winner of that match. However, he isn’t particularly rooting for anyone.

“I’ll face anyone. I don’t want to root for someone that I’ll be facing in the future once again. It’s Lineker’s knockout power versus Bibiano’s brilliance on the ground. Lineker can knock out Bibiano, and Bibiano can submit Lineker. I can’t really predict who will win," Kevin Belingon said.

The Team Lakay standout knows their strengths well, having faced both men in his most recent outings. Yet even though he experienced the first knockout loss of his career against Lineker, his confidence remains unshaken.

“I feel like I’m a lot stronger honestly. I’m only hungrier and more determined to bounce back after those losses. I’m still motivated. The fire is still there, so you can just wait this December to see how much I’ve improved from that fight.“

Edited by Aziel Karthak